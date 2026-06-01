SkyFest 2026 authorized items

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This infographic was created to inform Airmen, their families, and the local community about the authorized and prohibited items for SkyFest 2026. Adhering to these entry guidelines ensures a smooth security screening process and prevents delays at the gates. Maintaining clear communication and public safety plays a vital role in securing the installation and ensuring a successful airshow for all attendees. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Audrey Mc Dowell)