This infographic was created to inform Airmen, their families, and the local community about the authorized and prohibited items for SkyFest 2026. Adhering to these entry guidelines ensures a smooth security screening process and prevents delays at the gates. Maintaining clear communication and public safety plays a vital role in securing the installation and ensuring a successful airshow for all attendees. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Audrey Mc Dowell)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 16:55
|Photo ID:
|9721575
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-VS143-4001
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|769.01 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SkyFest 2026 authorized items [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Audrey McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.