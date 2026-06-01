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    SkyFest 2026 prohibited items [Image 3 of 4]

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    SkyFest 2026 prohibited items

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    This infographic was created to inform SkyFest 2026 attendees about the prohibited items list for the upcoming airshow. Leaving restricted items at home ensures a streamlined security screening process and prevents unnecessary delays at the entry gates. Ensuring the safety of the installation plays a vital role in maintaining a secure environment for all performers, personnel, and guests. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 16:55
    Photo ID: 9721573
    VIRIN: 260602-F-VC982-4001
    Resolution: 576x720
    Size: 125.12 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SkyFest 2026 prohibited items [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Airmen
    Fairchild AFB
    SkyFest 2026

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