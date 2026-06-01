This infographic was created to inform SkyFest 2026 attendees about the prohibited items list for the upcoming airshow. Leaving restricted items at home ensures a streamlined security screening process and prevents unnecessary delays at the entry gates. Ensuring the safety of the installation plays a vital role in maintaining a secure environment for all performers, personnel, and guests. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 16:55
|Photo ID:
|9721573
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-VC982-4001
|Resolution:
|576x720
|Size:
|125.12 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SkyFest 2026 prohibited items [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.