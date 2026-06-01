This infographic was created to inform the local community and visitors about the off-base shuttle service operating from the local city to Fairchild Air Force Base for SkyFest 2026. Utilizing these provided transit options significantly reduces base traffic congestion and provides a convenient transportation alternative. Efficient traffic management plays a vital role in facilitating smooth base access and maintaining a positive experience for all attendees. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 16:55
|Photo ID:
|9721561
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-FV598-4001
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|947.9 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SkyFest 2026 shuttle service [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.