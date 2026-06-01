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    SkyFest 2026 shuttle service [Image 2 of 4]

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    SkyFest 2026 shuttle service

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    This infographic was created to inform the local community and visitors about the off-base shuttle service operating from the local city to Fairchild Air Force Base for SkyFest 2026. Utilizing these provided transit options significantly reduces base traffic congestion and provides a convenient transportation alternative. Efficient traffic management plays a vital role in facilitating smooth base access and maintaining a positive experience for all attendees. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 16:55
    Photo ID: 9721561
    VIRIN: 260602-F-FV598-4001
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 947.9 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SkyFest 2026 shuttle service [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Airmen
    Fairchild AFB
    SkyFest 2026

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