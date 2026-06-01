SkyFest 2026 shuttle service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This infographic was created to inform the local community and visitors about the off-base shuttle service operating from the local city to Fairchild Air Force Base for SkyFest 2026. Utilizing these provided transit options significantly reduces base traffic congestion and provides a convenient transportation alternative. Efficient traffic management plays a vital role in facilitating smooth base access and maintaining a positive experience for all attendees. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)