SkyFest 2026 schedule

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This graphic was created to inform SkyFest 2026 attendees about the official schedule of events and flight performances at Fairchild Air Force Base. The schedule outlines specific timelines for gate operations, static displays, and aerial demonstrations to help guests plan their visit effectively. Providing accessible timeline information plays a vital role in managing crowd flow, maximizing public safety, and ensuring a highly organized event experience. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley)