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    SkyFest 2026 schedule [Image 1 of 4]

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    SkyFest 2026 schedule

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    This graphic was created to inform SkyFest 2026 attendees about the official schedule of events and flight performances at Fairchild Air Force Base. The schedule outlines specific timelines for gate operations, static displays, and aerial demonstrations to help guests plan their visit effectively. Providing accessible timeline information plays a vital role in managing crowd flow, maximizing public safety, and ensuring a highly organized event experience. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 16:55
    Photo ID: 9721543
    VIRIN: 260602-F-FG548-4001
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SkyFest 2026 schedule [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Airmen
    Fairchild AFB
    SkyFest 2026

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