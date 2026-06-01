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    Unmanned Aerial Systems training kicks off during Michigan Annual Training 2026 [Image 4 of 6]

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    Unmanned Aerial Systems training kicks off during Michigan Annual Training 2026

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Sgt. Donald Robertson, left, and Spc. Aleksandr Blain, right, Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, practice operating Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) at the Grayling Army Airfield, Grayling, Michigan, May 31, 2026. Sgt. Robertson and Spc. Blain are practicing UAS team operations with one operating the reconnaissance UAS used to locate a target and the other the Kinetic Strike First Person View (FPV) UAS used to engage it. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 16:43
    Photo ID: 9721515
    VIRIN: 260601-Z-HU217-1176
    Resolution: 6668x4445
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    Hometown: BLISSFIELD, MICHIGAN, US
    Hometown: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
    Hometown: HOLLAND, MICHIGAN, US
    Hometown: MASON, MICHIGAN, US
    Hometown: OTISVILLE, MICHIGAN, US
    Hometown: ROSEVILLE, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Unmanned Aerial Systems training kicks off during Michigan Annual Training 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Dustin Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Unmanned Aerial Systems training kicks off during Michigan Annual Training 2026
    Unmanned Aerial Systems training kicks off during Michigan Annual Training 2026
    Unmanned Aerial Systems training kicks off during Michigan Annual Training 2026
    Unmanned Aerial Systems training kicks off during Michigan Annual Training 2026
    Unmanned Aerial Systems training kicks off during Michigan Annual Training 2026
    Unmanned Aerial Systems training kicks off during Michigan Annual Training 2026

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