Unmanned Aerial Systems training kicks off during Michigan Annual Training 2026

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U.S. Army Spc. Ryan Vanderveen, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, practices a First Person View (FPV) Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) simulation during the UAS FPV cross training at the Grayling Army Airfield, Grayling, Michigan, May 31, 2026. The purpose of the program is to provide UAS cross training to all Soldiers in the Michigan Army National Guard. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)