Unmanned Aerial Systems training kicks off during Michigan Annual Training 2026

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U.S. Army Sgt. Donald Robertson, left, and Spc. Aleksandr Blain, right, Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, practice operating Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) at the Grayling Army Airfield, Grayling, Michigan, May 31, 2026. Sgt. Robertson and Spc. Blain are practicing UAS team operations with one operating the reconnaissance UAS used to locate a target and the other the Kinetic Strike First Person View (FPV) UAS used to engage it. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)