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    49th Mission Support Group Change of Command [Image 4 of 4]

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    49th Mission Support Group Change of Command

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Arkwell, right, assumes command of the 49th Mission Support Group, from U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 02, 2026. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition deeply rooted in history, signifying the authority of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 16:42
    Photo ID: 9721513
    VIRIN: 260602-F-TL923-1020
    Resolution: 3751x2501
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    Mission Support
    Holloman Air Force Base
    49th MSG
    change of command

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