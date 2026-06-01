49th Mission Support Group Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Col. Eric Quidley, 49th Mission Support Group commander, right, receives the Legion of Merit award from U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 02, 2026. The Legion of Merit is a distinguished U.S. military award presented for exceptionally meritorious conduct and outstanding service in key positions of responsibility, uniquely conferred upon both American service members and foreign military or civilian personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)