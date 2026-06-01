49th Mission Support Group Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Col. Eric Quidley, 49th Mission Support Group commander, addresses attendees during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 02, 2026. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition deeply rooted in history, signifying the authority of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)