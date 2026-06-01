49th Mission Support Group Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Col. Eric Quidley, 49th Mission Support Group commander, right, relinquishes command to U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 02, 2026. Quidley distinguished himself as the 49th MSG commander in the performance of outstanding professional skill, leadership, and service to the U.S. Air Force and Holloman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)