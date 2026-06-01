11th Civil Engineer Squadron wins annual awards

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel DeVoe (center left) and Command Chief Master Sgt. Michael Wynne (center right), command team for the Air Force District of Washington and the 320th Air Expeditionary Wing, pose with the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., May 27, 2026. The awards celebrated and recognized the excellence, hard work, and leadership of the 11th CES. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanel Toussaint)