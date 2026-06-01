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    11th Civil Engineer Squadron wins annual awards [Image 4 of 4]

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    11th Civil Engineer Squadron wins annual awards

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel DeVoe (center left) and Command Chief Master Sgt. Michael Wynne (center right), command team for the Air Force District of Washington and the 320th Air Expeditionary Wing, pose with the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., May 27, 2026. The awards celebrated and recognized the excellence, hard work, and leadership of the 11th CES. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanel Toussaint)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 13:50
    Photo ID: 9720705
    VIRIN: 260527-F-OU359-1239
    Resolution: 5558x3698
    Size: 5.65 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron wins annual awards [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    11th Civil Engineer Squadron wins annual awards
    11th Civil Engineer Squadron wins annual awards
    11th Civil Engineer Squadron wins annual awards
    11th Civil Engineer Squadron wins annual awards

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