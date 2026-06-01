11th Civil Engineer Squadron wins annual awards

Leadership from the Air Force District of Washington and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling attend the Civil Engineer Functional Annual Awards at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 27, 2026. Leadership recognized the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron at the major command level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 13:50
|Photo ID:
|9720695
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-L1398-1028
|Resolution:
|2808x1897
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
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