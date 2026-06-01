11th Civil Engineer Squadron wins annual awards

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An Airman assigned to the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron attends the Civil Engineer Functional Annual Awards at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 27, 2026. The ceremony recognized and celebrated the excellence, hard work and leadership of the 11th CES. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)