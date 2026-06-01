11th Civil Engineer Squadron wins annual awards

An Airman assigned to the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron attends the Civil Engineer Functional Annual Awards at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 27, 2026. The ceremony recognized and celebrated the excellence, hard work and leadership of the 11th CES. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 13:50
|Photo ID:
|9720699
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-L1398-1054
|Resolution:
|2652x1659
|Size:
|866.94 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
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