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    11th Civil Engineer Squadron wins annual awards [Image 3 of 4]

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    11th Civil Engineer Squadron wins annual awards

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Hayden Hallman 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    An Airman assigned to the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron attends the Civil Engineer Functional Annual Awards at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 27, 2026. The ceremony recognized and celebrated the excellence, hard work and leadership of the 11th CES. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 13:50
    Photo ID: 9720699
    VIRIN: 260527-F-L1398-1054
    Resolution: 2652x1659
    Size: 866.94 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron wins annual awards [Image 4 of 4], by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    11th Civil Engineer Squadron wins annual awards
    11th Civil Engineer Squadron wins annual awards
    11th Civil Engineer Squadron wins annual awards
    11th Civil Engineer Squadron wins annual awards

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