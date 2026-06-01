11th Civil Engineer Squadron wins annual awards

An award sits on a table during the Civil Engineer Annual Functional Awards ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 27, 2026. The Robert H. Curtin Award was presented to the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron for outstanding service in the small unit category. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 13:50
|Photo ID:
|9720692
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-L1398-1002
|Resolution:
|2593x1827
|Size:
|682.63 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
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