11th Civil Engineer Squadron wins annual awards

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An award sits on a table during the Civil Engineer Annual Functional Awards ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 27, 2026. The Robert H. Curtin Award was presented to the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron for outstanding service in the small unit category. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)