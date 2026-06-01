64th Air Refueling Squadron Change of Command

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Lt. Col. Christopher Fei, incoming commander of the 64th Air Refueling Squadron, addresses Airmen from the 157th Air Refueling Wing and the 64th ARS during a change of command ceremony at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, May 29, 2026. Fei expressed his gratitude to Harvey and his family for their help during the transition and stated his intention to continue the squadron’s record of excellence. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Gonzalez Garduno)