Lt. Col. Travis Harvey, outgoing commander of the 64th Air Refueling Squadron, right, presents the guidon to Col. Sean McCurdy, commander of the 22nd Operations Group, left, during a change of command ceremony at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, May 29, 2026. During his time as commander of the 64th ARS, Harvey orchestrated the first KC-46A Pegasus aircraft Total Force integration deployment and oversaw the squadron’s 99% mission success rate. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Gonzalez Garduno)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 09:00
|Photo ID:
|9719881
|VIRIN:
|260529-Z-WC885-1065
|Resolution:
|5214x3469
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|NEWINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 64th Air Refueling Squadron Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by Maria Gonzalez Garduno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.