64th Air Refueling Squadron Change of Command

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Lt. Col. Travis Harvey, outgoing commander of the 64th Air Refueling Squadron, right, presents the guidon to Col. Sean McCurdy, commander of the 22nd Operations Group, left, during a change of command ceremony at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, May 29, 2026. During his time as commander of the 64th ARS, Harvey orchestrated the first KC-46A Pegasus aircraft Total Force integration deployment and oversaw the squadron’s 99% mission success rate. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Gonzalez Garduno)