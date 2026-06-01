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    64th Air Refueling Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 6]

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    64th Air Refueling Squadron Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Maria Gonzalez Garduno 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Sean McCurdy, commander of the 22nd Operations Group, and Lt. Col. Travis Harvey, outgoing commander of the 64th Air Refueling Squadron, clap for Lt. Col. Christopher Fei, incoming commander of the 64th ARS, during a change of command ceremony at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, May 29, 2026. The ceremony celebrated Harvey’s leadership over 173 personnel and 12 KC-46A Pegasus aircraft valued at $3.4 billion, and served as an opportunity to witness the formal transfer of total responsibility, authority, and accountability from one officer to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Gonzalez Garduno)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 09:00
    Photo ID: 9719884
    VIRIN: 260529-Z-WC885-1080
    Resolution: 5386x3584
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    64th Air Refueling Squadron Change of Command
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    64th Air Refueling Squadron Change of Command
    64th Air Refueling Squadron Change of Command

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