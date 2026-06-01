64th Air Refueling Squadron Change of Command

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From left, Col. Sean McCurdy, commander of the 22nd Operations Group, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Christopher Fei, incoming commander of the 64th Air Refueling Squadron, during a change of command ceremony at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, May 29, 2026. Fei expressed his excitement to continue the 64th ARS legacy of air superiority and resounding mission success. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Gonzalez Garduno)