2d Cavalry Regiment’s Dragoon week 2026

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a 400-meter run for a squad physical training competition during Dragoon Week, Vilseck, Germany, May 28, 2026. The squad physical training competition incorporated a variety of exercises, including multiple 400-meter runs, a 200-meter sled drag, 200-repetition hand-release pushups, 200-meter lunges, and a 200-meter sprint. Held annually, Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Steven Moseley)