U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment play in the championship game during the last day of the dodgeball event during Dragoon Week at Vilseck, Germany, May 27, 2026. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2nd Cavalry Regiment, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Steven Moseley)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 05:59
|Photo ID:
|9719778
|VIRIN:
|260527-A-WU363-6884
|Resolution:
|4803x3202
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d Cavalry Regiment’s Dragoon week 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Steven Moseley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.