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    2d Cavalry Regiment’s Dragoon week 2026 [Image 4 of 6]

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    2d Cavalry Regiment’s Dragoon week 2026

    GERMANY

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Moseley 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment play in the championship game during the last day of the dodgeball event during Dragoon Week at Vilseck, Germany, May 27, 2026. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2nd Cavalry Regiment, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Steven Moseley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 05:59
    Photo ID: 9719778
    VIRIN: 260527-A-WU363-6884
    Resolution: 4803x3202
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2d Cavalry Regiment’s Dragoon week 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Steven Moseley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2d Cavalry Regiment’s Dragoon week 2026

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    StrongerTogether, VCorps, 366thMPAD26, 2d Cavalry Regiment

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