2d Cavalry Regiment’s Dragoon week 2026

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment play in the championship game during the last day of the dodgeball event during Dragoon Week at Vilseck, Germany, May 27, 2026. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2nd Cavalry Regiment, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Steven Moseley)