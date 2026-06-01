2d Cavalry Regiment’s Dragoon week 2026

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment prepare to low crawl under a barbed wire obstacle during the Dragoon Charge at Vilseck, Germany, May 28, 2026. Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Steven Moseley)