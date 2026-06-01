U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment low crawl under a barbed wire obstacle during the Dragoon Charge at Vilseck, Germany, May 28, 2026. Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Steven Moseley)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 05:58
|Photo ID:
|9719780
|VIRIN:
|260527-A-WU363-5868
|Resolution:
|6129x4086
|Size:
|9.18 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d Cavalry Regiment’s Dragoon week 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Steven Moseley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.