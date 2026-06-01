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    2d Cavalry Regiment’s Dragoon week 2026 [Image 2 of 6]

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    2d Cavalry Regiment’s Dragoon week 2026

    GERMANY

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Moseley 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment low crawl under a barbed wire obstacle during the Dragoon Charge at Vilseck, Germany, May 28, 2026. Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Steven Moseley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 05:58
    Photo ID: 9719780
    VIRIN: 260527-A-WU363-5868
    Resolution: 6129x4086
    Size: 9.18 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2d Cavalry Regiment’s Dragoon week 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Steven Moseley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2d Cavalry Regiment’s Dragoon week 2026

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    StrongerTogether, VCorps, 366thMPAD26, 2d Cavalry Regiment

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