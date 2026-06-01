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    Checkered Flag [Image 17 of 20]

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    Checkered Flag

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    Maintenance personnel assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, preflight a C-130 Hercules aircraft in support of Checkered Flag at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., April 27, 2026. Checkered Flag, one of the U.S. military's largest air-to-air exercises, integrates fourth- and fifth-generation airframes to enhance mobility, deployment and employment capabilities for aviators and maintainers, directly supporting global power projection. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 18:27
    Photo ID: 9719330
    VIRIN: 260427-F-QG327-7413
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checkered Flag [Image 20 of 20], by MSgt Jonathon Alderman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    153rd Airlift Wing
    Wyoming Air Guard
    Exercise Checkered Flag
    153AW
    pilot
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