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U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ryan Grimes, a navigator with the 187th Airlift Squadron, 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, oversees equipment during flight on a C-130 Hercules aircraft in support of Checkered Flag, April 27, 2026. Checkered Flag, one of the U.S. military's largest air-to-air exercises, integrates fourth- and fifth-generation airframes to enhance mobility, deployment and employment capabilities for aviators and maintainers, directly supporting global power projection. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman)