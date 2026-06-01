U.S. Air Force Capt. Dalton King, a pilot with the 187th Airlift Squadron, 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, pilots a C-130 Hercules aircraft in support of Checkered Flag, April 27, 2026. Checkered Flag, one of the U.S. military's largest air-to-air exercises, integrates fourth- and fifth-generation airframes to enhance mobility, deployment and employment capabilities for aviators and maintainers, directly supporting global power projection. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 18:27
|Photo ID:
|9719306
|VIRIN:
|260427-F-QG327-9990
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.97 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Checkered Flag [Image 20 of 20], by MSgt Jonathon Alderman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.