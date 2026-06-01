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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Camren Ray, a public affairs specialist with the 180th Fight Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, documents ground operations in support of Checkered Flag in Toledo, Ohio, April 24, 2026. Checkered Flag, one of the U.S. military's largest air-to-air exercises, integrates fourth- and fifth-generation airframes to enhance mobility, deployment and employment capabilities for aviators and maintainers, directly supporting global power projection. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman)