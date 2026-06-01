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    Travis AFB Kicks off Memorial Day weekend with wing picnic [Image 8 of 8]

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    Travis AFB Kicks off Memorial Day weekend with wing picnic

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    An Airman assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing climbs a rock wall during a picnic at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 21, 2026. The picnic focused on fun, connection, and unit comradery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 17:34
    Photo ID: 9719236
    VIRIN: 260521-F-DP535-1224
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Travis AFB Kicks off Memorial Day weekend with wing picnic [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Travis AFB Kicks off Memorial Day weekend with wing picnic
    Travis AFB Kicks off Memorial Day weekend with wing picnic
    Travis AFB Kicks off Memorial Day weekend with wing picnic
    Travis AFB Kicks off Memorial Day weekend with wing picnic
    Travis AFB Kicks off Memorial Day weekend with wing picnic
    Travis AFB Kicks off Memorial Day weekend with wing picnic
    Travis AFB Kicks off Memorial Day weekend with wing picnic
    Travis AFB Kicks off Memorial Day weekend with wing picnic

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    60 AMW
    TravisAFB
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