Date Taken: 05.21.2026 Date Posted: 06.01.2026 17:34 Photo ID: 9719221 VIRIN: 260521-F-DP535-1145 Resolution: 1920x2484 Size: 951.01 KB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

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This work, Travis AFB Kicks off Memorial Day weekend with wing picnic [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.