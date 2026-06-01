Travis AFB Kicks off Memorial Day weekend with wing picnic

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A U.S. Airman assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing poses with his dog during a picnic at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 21, 2026. The picnic focused on fun, connection and unit comradery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)