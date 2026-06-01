A U.S. Airman assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing poses with his dog during a picnic at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 21, 2026. The picnic focused on fun, connection and unit comradery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 17:34
|Photo ID:
|9719226
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-DP535-1159
|Resolution:
|1920x2880
|Size:
|1022.64 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB Kicks off Memorial Day weekend with wing picnic [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.