U.S. Air Force Col. Nelson Prouty, 60th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander, is dunked during a picnic at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 21, 2026. The picnic focused on fun, connection and unit comradery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 17:34
|Photo ID:
|9719224
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-DP535-1079
|Resolution:
|1920x1140
|Size:
|715.64 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB Kicks off Memorial Day weekend with wing picnic [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.