Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumes command of the 315th Airlift Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Paul R. Fast, commander of Fourth Air Force, Air Force Reserve Command, presents the 315th Airlift Wing guidon to Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III during an assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., May 17, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the wing and its Airmen. Yeash assumed command of the wing during the ceremony presided over by Fast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Gregory Brook)