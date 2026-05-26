(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumes command of the 315th Airlift Wing [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumes command of the 315th Airlift Wing

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Capt. Shane Ellis 

    315th Airlift Wing

    Maj. Gen. Paul R. Fast, commander of Fourth Air Force, Air Force Reserve Command, presents the 315th Airlift Wing guidon to Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III during an assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., May 17, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the wing and its Airmen. Yeash assumed command of the wing during the ceremony presided over by Fast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Gregory Brook)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 09:36
    Photo ID: 9717607
    VIRIN: 260517-F-VS938-5722
    Resolution: 5384x3589
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumes command of the 315th Airlift Wing [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Shane Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumes command of the 315th Airlift Wing
    Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumes command of the 315th Airlift Wing
    Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumes command of the 315th Airlift Wing
    Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumes command of the 315th Airlift Wing
    Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumes command of the 315th Airlift Wing
    Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumes command of the 315th Airlift Wing
    Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumes command of the 315th Airlift Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumes command of the 315th Airlift Wing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve Command
    315th Airlift Wing
    4th Air Force
    Joint Base Charleston - Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery