Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III delivers remarks after assuming command of the 315th Airlift Wing during an assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., May 17, 2026. Maj. Gen. Paul R. Fast, commander of Fourth Air Force, Air Force Reserve Command, presided over the ceremony. The 315th Airlift Wing provides worldwide strategic airlift capability in support of global mobility and national defense operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Gregory Brook)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 09:35
|Photo ID:
|9717617
|VIRIN:
|260517-F-VS938-8370
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumes command of the 315th Airlift Wing
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