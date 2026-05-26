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    Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumes command of the 315th Airlift Wing [Image 1 of 7]

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    Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumes command of the 315th Airlift Wing

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Capt. Shane Ellis 

    315th Airlift Wing

    Maj. Gen. Paul R. Fast, commander of Fourth Air Force, Air Force Reserve Command, and Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III stand at attention as the assumption of command ceremony is conducted at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., May 17, 2026. Chief Master Sgt. Chimaya O. Ellis, 315th Airlift Wing command chief, holds the wing guidon prior to the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the wing and its Airmen. Yeash assumed command of the wing during the ceremony presided over by Fast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Gregory Brook)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 09:36
    Photo ID: 9717604
    VIRIN: 260517-F-VS938-2797
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumes command of the 315th Airlift Wing [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Shane Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumes command of the 315th Airlift Wing
    Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumes command of the 315th Airlift Wing
    Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumes command of the 315th Airlift Wing
    Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumes command of the 315th Airlift Wing
    Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumes command of the 315th Airlift Wing
    Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumes command of the 315th Airlift Wing
    Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumes command of the 315th Airlift Wing

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    Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumes command of the 315th Airlift Wing

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    Air Force Reserve Command
    315th Airlift Wing
    4th Air Force
    Joint Base Charleston - Air Base

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