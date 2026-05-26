Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumes command of the 315th Airlift Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Paul R. Fast, commander of Fourth Air Force, Air Force Reserve Command, and Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III stand at attention as the assumption of command ceremony is conducted at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., May 17, 2026. Chief Master Sgt. Chimaya O. Ellis, 315th Airlift Wing command chief, holds the wing guidon prior to the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the wing and its Airmen. Yeash assumed command of the wing during the ceremony presided over by Fast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Gregory Brook)