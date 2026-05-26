Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumes command of the 315th Airlift Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III salutes Maj. Gen. Paul R. Fast, commander of Fourth Air Force, Air Force Reserve Command, during an assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., May 17, 2026. Yeash assumed command of the 315th Airlift Wing during the ceremony presided over by Fast. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the wing and its Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Gregory Brook)