Maj. Gen. Kemper Visit JTF-DC Guardsmen

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U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Barton with the West Virginia National Guard assigned to Joint Task Force District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission speaks with a local Amatrak Police officer at the Union Station in Washington, May 29, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)