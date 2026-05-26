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    Maj. Gen. Kemper Visit JTF-DC Guardsmen [Image 1 of 6]

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    Maj. Gen. Kemper Visit JTF-DC Guardsmen

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Charles Kemper (left), the Special Assistant to the Director Army National Guard speaks with Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (right) in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission at the Union Station in Washington, May 29, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 12:18
    Photo ID: 9716987
    VIRIN: 260529-A-OD941-2287
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.45 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Maj. Gen. Kemper Visit JTF-DC Guardsmen [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Maj. Gen. Kemper Visit JTF-DC Guardsmen
    Maj. Gen. Kemper Visit JTF-DC Guardsmen
    Maj. Gen. Kemper Visit JTF-DC Guardsmen
    Maj. Gen. Kemper Visit JTF-DC Guardsmen
    Maj. Gen. Kemper Visit JTF-DC Guardsmen
    Maj. Gen. Kemper Visit JTF-DC Guardsmen

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    District of Columbia
    JTF-DC
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DC Safe and Beautiful

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