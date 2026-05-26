Maj. Gen. Kemper Visit JTF-DC Guardsmen

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen Leland D. Blanchard, commanding general (interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission poses for a photo with a civilian at the Union Station in Washington, May 29, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)