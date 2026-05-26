Maj. Gen. Kemper Visit JTF-DC Guardsmen

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U.S. Army Brig Gen. Leland D. Blanchard, commanding general of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission (left) and Maj. Gen. Charles Kemper (right), the Special Assistant to the Director Army National Guard converse about the DC Safe and Beautiful mission at the Union Station in Washington, May 29, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)