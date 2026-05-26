The Orcutt Academy High School band marches and plays music during the Elks Rodeo Parade in Santa Maria, Calif. May 30, 2026. Vandenberg and community members united together during the annual parade which featured music, dancing, and parade floats cruising down the street before the annual Military Appreciation day held on Sunday. This year marks 83 years of the Elks Rodeo tradition. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2026 18:34
|Photo ID:
|9716581
|VIRIN:
|260530-X-DY416-2141
|Resolution:
|5745x3830
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.