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    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade 2026 [Image 6 of 7]

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    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade 2026

    SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2026

    Photo by Airman Enso Valle 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    The Orcutt Academy High School band marches and plays music during the Elks Rodeo Parade in Santa Maria, Calif. May 30, 2026. Vandenberg and community members united together during the annual parade which featured music, dancing, and parade floats cruising down the street before the annual Military Appreciation day held on Sunday. This year marks 83 years of the Elks Rodeo tradition. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 18:34
    Photo ID: 9716581
    VIRIN: 260530-X-DY416-2141
    Resolution: 5745x3830
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade 2026
    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade 2026
    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade 2026
    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade 2026
    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade 2026
    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade 2026
    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade 2026

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    Orcutt
    VSFB
    Elks Rodeo Parade
    Band

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