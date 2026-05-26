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    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade 2026 [Image 5 of 7]

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    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade 2026

    SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2026

    Photo by Airman Enso Valle 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and his wife Emilie, ride in a historic 1967 Pontiac Grand Prix as part of the Elks Rodeo Parade held in Santa Maria, Calif., May 30, 2026. Each year, Team Vandenberg leadership and members show out to get involved with the rodeo, highlighting the installation’s continued support for its community. This year marks 83 years of the Elks Rodeo tradition. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 18:34
    Photo ID: 9716580
    VIRIN: 260530-X-DY416-1008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Santa Maria
    VSFB
    Elks Rodeo Parade
    Col. James T. Horne III
    Pontiac Grand Prix '67

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