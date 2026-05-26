Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade 2026

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U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Shannan Sanchez, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted leader, and her husband Edgar, wave from the back of a historic 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air as part of the Elks Rodeo Parade in Santa Maria, Calif., May 30, 2026. Each year, Team Vandenberg leadership and members show out to get involved with the rodeo, highlighting the installation’s continued support for its community. This year marks 83 years of the Elks Rodeo tradition. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)