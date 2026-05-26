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    Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

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    Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amber Gibson 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Active)

    Capt. Sarah Self-Kyler along with her husband and daughter are piped ashore for the last time during her retirement ceremony on Naval Station Norfolk, May 28, 2026. Self-Kyler retired after 27 years of honorable Naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amber Gibson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 22:00
    Photo ID: 9716197
    VIRIN: 260528-N-BQ129-2300
    Resolution: 4065x2710
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Amber Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

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    Change of Command
    Retirement
    NPAC

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