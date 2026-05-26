Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Sarah Self-Kyler along with her husband and daughter are piped ashore for the last time during her retirement ceremony on Naval Station Norfolk, May 28, 2026. Self-Kyler retired after 27 years of honorable Naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amber Gibson)