Capt. Sarah Self-Kyler along with her husband and daughter are piped ashore for the last time during her retirement ceremony on Naval Station Norfolk, May 28, 2026. Self-Kyler retired after 27 years of honorable Naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amber Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 22:00
|Photo ID:
|9716197
|VIRIN:
|260528-N-BQ129-2300
|Resolution:
|4065x2710
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Amber Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
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