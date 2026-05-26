Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

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Sailors from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) parade the colors at the change of command ceremony for Navy Public Affairs Command (NPAC) on Naval Station Norfolk, May 28, 2026. NPAC is responsible for delivering PA and VI support to the U.S. Navy, assisting Fleet and Combatant Commanders with media relations, community engagement, and operational communications during deployments, exercises, and other missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Whitten Helton)