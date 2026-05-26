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    Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

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    Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Whitten Helton 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Active)

    Sailors from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) parade the colors at the change of command ceremony for Navy Public Affairs Command (NPAC) on Naval Station Norfolk, May 28, 2026. NPAC is responsible for delivering PA and VI support to the U.S. Navy, assisting Fleet and Combatant Commanders with media relations, community engagement, and operational communications during deployments, exercises, and other missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Whitten Helton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 22:00
    Photo ID: 9716193
    VIRIN: 260528-N-AP071-1076
    Resolution: 4967x3311
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

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    Change of Command
    Retirement
    NPAC

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