Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

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Capt. Sarah Self-Kyler and Capt. Richlyn Ivey trade salutes in front of Rear Adm. John Robinson, Chief of Information, as Self-Kyler stands properly relieved of her duties as commanding officer of Navy Public Affairs Command during a change of command ceremony held on Naval Station Norfolk, May 28, 2026. Self-Kyler assumed the role as commanding officer in February 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Whitten Helton)