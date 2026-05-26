Capt. Sarah Self-Kyler and Capt. Richlyn Ivey trade salutes in front of Rear Adm. John Robinson, Chief of Information, as Self-Kyler stands properly relieved of her duties as commanding officer of Navy Public Affairs Command during a change of command ceremony held on Naval Station Norfolk, May 28, 2026. Self-Kyler assumed the role as commanding officer in February 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Whitten Helton)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 22:00
|Photo ID:
|9716196
|VIRIN:
|260528-N-AP071-1168
|Resolution:
|5471x3647
|Size:
|4.73 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
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