Capt. Sarah Self-Kyler, Commander Navy Public Affairs Command, receives her end of tour award from Rear Adm. John Robinson, Chief of Information, at the Navy Public Affairs Command change of command ceremony on Naval Station Norfolk, May 28, 2026. Self-Kyler was relieved as commanding officer by Capt. Richlyn Ivey. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Whitten Helton)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 22:00
|Photo ID:
|9716195
|VIRIN:
|260528-N-AP071-1107
|Resolution:
|5618x3745
|Size:
|5.86 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
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