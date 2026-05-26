Navy Public Affairs Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

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Capt. Sarah Self-Kyler, Commander Navy Public Affairs Command, receives her end of tour award from Rear Adm. John Robinson, Chief of Information, at the Navy Public Affairs Command change of command ceremony on Naval Station Norfolk, May 28, 2026. Self-Kyler was relieved as commanding officer by Capt. Richlyn Ivey. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Whitten Helton)