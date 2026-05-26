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    USS Arizona Boat Detachment Sailors Earn Navy Ceremonial Duty Ribbon [Image 4 of 4]

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    USS Arizona Boat Detachment Sailors Earn Navy Ceremonial Duty Ribbon

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Gabriel Held 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    U.S. Navy Sailors and Department of Defense civilians assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam gather with National Parks Services Rangers following an awards ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 26, 2026. Three Sailors earned the Navy Ceremonial Duty ribbon during an awards ceremony upon successfully completing a year of continuous and honorable service performing the demanding mission of the USS Arizona Boat Detachment and shuttlecrafts, also known as “white boats.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 21:18
    Photo ID: 9716192
    VIRIN: 260526-F-XX926-1078
    Resolution: 5687x3784
    Size: 6.33 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Arizona Boat Detachment Sailors Earn Navy Ceremonial Duty Ribbon [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Arizona Boat Detachment Sailors Earn Navy Ceremonial Duty Ribbon
    USS Arizona Boat Detachment Sailors Earn Navy Ceremonial Duty Ribbon
    USS Arizona Boat Detachment Sailors Earn Navy Ceremonial Duty Ribbon
    USS Arizona Boat Detachment Sailors Earn Navy Ceremonial Duty Ribbon

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