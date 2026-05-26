USS Arizona Boat Detachment Sailors Earn Navy Ceremonial Duty Ribbon

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U.S. Navy Sailors and Department of Defense civilians assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam gather with National Parks Services Rangers following an awards ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 26, 2026. Three Sailors earned the Navy Ceremonial Duty ribbon during an awards ceremony upon successfully completing a year of continuous and honorable service performing the demanding mission of the USS Arizona Boat Detachment and shuttlecrafts, also known as “white boats.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)