USS Arizona Boat Detachment Sailors Earn Navy Ceremonial Duty Ribbon

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U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, awards Sailors assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 26, 2026. Three Sailors earned the Navy Ceremonial Duty ribbon after successfully completing a year of continuous and honorable service performing the demanding mission of the USS Arizona Boat Detachment and shuttlecrafts, also known as “white boats.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)