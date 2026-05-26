USS Arizona Boat Detachment Sailors Earn Navy Ceremonial Duty Ribbon

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U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel White, commander, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, present the Navy Ceremonial Duty ribbon award to Petty Officer 3rd class, Ryan Axtell, aviation machinist’s mate, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 26, 2026. Three Sailors earned the ribbons after successfully completing a year of continuous and honorable service performing the demanding mission of the USS Arizona Boat Detachment and shuttlecrafts, also known as “white boats.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)