1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony

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A U.S. Marine Corps guidon flies during the 1st MARDIV change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 29, 2026. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Thomas B. Savage relinquished command of the division to Brig. Gen. Andrew T. Priddy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Vincent Needham)